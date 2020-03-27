Davis Love III's house bursts into flames in middle of night (Video)

Davis Love III has quietly been one of the most underrated, consistent golfer on the tour over the past three decades, but even he was unfortunate enough to have had a brutal unfortunate event take place at his expense this week.

Love currently resides in St. Simons Island, Ga., where he’s lived for quite some time. The problem is that he’ll now need to relocate temporarily, as he won’t be staying at his house any longer.

A massive fire erupted early Friday morning, burning his house to the ground, which this video shows happening.

Video of fire that destroyed Davis Love III’s home earlier today. 🎥: Glynn County Fire Rescue pic.twitter.com/ExFgbth48r — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 27, 2020

Love released a statement about the incident after it happened.

Brutal. Prayers up to Love and his family during this time.