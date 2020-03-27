Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali

Date: October 30, 1974
Card: The Rumble in the Jungle
Championship(s): WBA/WBC Heavyweight Championship (Foreman)
Venue: Stade Tata Raphaël
Location: Kinshasa, Zaire
Date: October 30, 1974
Card: The Rumble in the Jungle
Championship(s): WBA/WBC Heavyweight Championship (Foreman)
Venue: Stade Tata Raphaël
Location: Kinshasa, Zaire
The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing (…)
The first wave of NFL free agency is over. The Green Bay Packers have added three players while losing several more. The Packers signed ILB (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Fergie Jenkins. The 1991 Hall of Fame inductee talks to the boys about his time (…)
All Times Eastern College Basketball NCAA Tournament Classics 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. (…)
The NFL has refused to reschedule the annual Draft, but instead produce a virtual TV version of the live event. It means the MACH 10 (…)
As we come up to the end of March, it’s safe to say that we are out of the SuperBowl season. It’s one of the biggest sporting events of (…)
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of Saint-Quentin, France lost his sense of smell and is having a difficult regaining his ability to taste as (…)
The Internet has changed many businesses and the entertainment sector is no exception. Since the era of online streaming services has begun, (…)
It was only year ago when Cam Newton — the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft — was the Panthers’ franchise quarterback, as the team (…)
Comments