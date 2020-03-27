Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali

Combat

Date: October 30, 1974
Card: The Rumble in the Jungle
Championship(s): WBA/WBC Heavyweight Championship (Foreman)
Venue: Stade Tata Raphaël
Location: Kinshasa, Zaire

 

