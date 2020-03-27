Look: John Lynch shows off in-home draft 'war room' for fans

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected the entire world, changing how people live their daily lives, in nearly every way.

And, in addition to that, sports leagues are being affected as well. The NBA and NHL have suspended their 2019-20 seasons indefinitely, and MLB postponed Opening Day — which was initially slated to happen earlier in the week.

But the NFL is standing pat, for some reason.

The league has refused to change the date of the NFL Draft, despite Las Vegas pulling out of hosting the major event. It’s unclear exactly what the parameters of the event will look like, or where it will be held, but one thing’s for sure: 49ers general manager John Lynch is prepared for the worst.

Lynch showed off his home office — err, “war room” — and he’s apparently already suited to phone in his team’s draft selections, if need be.

So many inspirational performances happening every day around the world and in our local communities. Thank you all for your selfless acts and the sacrifices you and your families are making. The 49ers have your backs! #IGYB @49ers pic.twitter.com/yPsnjHDN7X — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) March 27, 2020

It’s going to be an interesting draft this year, that’s for sure. We won’t be surprised at all if other general managers are calling in their picks from similar home offices.