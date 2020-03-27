NBA GIF Madness is here. A March Madness style tournament with the best NBA GIFs throughout history. Voting for each round will take place on Twitter @ProCityHoops. For your chance to win $50, fill out a bracket here. Make sure to include your Twitter handle when filling out the bracket so I can contact the winner.
This page will be a list of all the GIFs in the order the bracket shows so people know the exact GIF that is being referenced in the bracket.
First Region
#1 Nick Young Question
#16 Harden Dance
#8 LeBron Angry with JR.
#9 Heat Harlem Shake
#5 Rose Blank Face
#12 MJ Shrug
#4 Lillard Camera Stare
#13 Dell Curry Three
#6 LeBron Confused
#11 Blocked by James
#3 Lance Pop Up
#14 DeAndre Mean Mug
#7 Butler Tosses Paper
#10 Hawks Fan Dunk Fail
#2 Stern Water Choke
#15 Nets Bench Celly
Second Region
#1 Mourning I Guess
#16 Robinson Jump Fail
#8 Lakers Fan Rips Glasses
#9 MJ Laugh
#5 Spurs Cup Prank
#12 Towns Ball Search
#4 Butler Dunk Grin
#13 Nash Blows Nose
#6 Butler Confused
#11 Warriors Fan Dance
#3 Beasley Knee Rub
#14 KG Tongue
#7 Love Awkward Handshake
#10 Josh Hart Reaction
#2 Swaggy Missed Three
#15 Cavs Fan Hmm
Third Region
#1 Harden Side Eye
#16 Shaq Chewing
#8 Russ “Whose Man”
#9 Pop Running
#5 Shaq-Cat Shimmy
#12 Lowry-DeMar Friends
#4 Pop Thumbs Up
#13 Lance Dance
#6 Blake Griffin Slide
#11 Butler WTF
#3 Draymond Blank Stare
#14 Oubre Pose
#7 Kobe Counts Rings
#10 Thibs Grin
#2 Chris Paul Fake Laugh
#15 DeAndre Woah
Fourth Region
#1 Lance Ear Blow
#16 Rodman/Malone Flop
#8 Thibs Giddy
#9 Pop Counts Rings
#5 Iverson Step Over
#12 Jr Smith Celly
#4 Kobe No Flinch
#13 Doc Rivers Disbelief
#6 Draymond Hypes Up KD
#11 Shaq Dunk Push
#3 Big Baby Licks Lips
#14 Curry Shoots Shot
#7 Lillard Wave
#10 Vince “It’s Over”
#2 LeBron Slide In
#15 Tolliver Water Bath
