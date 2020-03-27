NBA GIF Madness is here. A March Madness style tournament with the best NBA GIFs throughout history. Voting for each round will take place on Twitter @ProCityHoops. For your chance to win $50, fill out a bracket here. Make sure to include your Twitter handle when filling out the bracket so I can contact the winner.

This page will be a list of all the GIFs in the order the bracket shows so people know the exact GIF that is being referenced in the bracket.

First Region

#1 Nick Young Question

#16 Harden Dance

#8 LeBron Angry with JR.

#9 Heat Harlem Shake

#5 Rose Blank Face

#12 MJ Shrug

#4 Lillard Camera Stare

#13 Dell Curry Three

#6 LeBron Confused

#11 Blocked by James

#3 Lance Pop Up

#14 DeAndre Mean Mug

#7 Butler Tosses Paper

#10 Hawks Fan Dunk Fail

#2 Stern Water Choke

#15 Nets Bench Celly

Second Region

#1 Mourning I Guess

#16 Robinson Jump Fail

#8 Lakers Fan Rips Glasses

#9 MJ Laugh

#5 Spurs Cup Prank

#12 Towns Ball Search

#4 Butler Dunk Grin

#13 Nash Blows Nose

#6 Butler Confused

#11 Warriors Fan Dance

#3 Beasley Knee Rub

#14 KG Tongue

#7 Love Awkward Handshake

#10 Josh Hart Reaction

#2 Swaggy Missed Three

#15 Cavs Fan Hmm

Third Region

#1 Harden Side Eye

#16 Shaq Chewing

#8 Russ “Whose Man”

#9 Pop Running

#5 Shaq-Cat Shimmy

#12 Lowry-DeMar Friends

#4 Pop Thumbs Up

#13 Lance Dance

#6 Blake Griffin Slide

#11 Butler WTF

#3 Draymond Blank Stare

#14 Oubre Pose

#7 Kobe Counts Rings

#10 Thibs Grin

#2 Chris Paul Fake Laugh

#15 DeAndre Woah

Fourth Region

#1 Lance Ear Blow

#16 Rodman/Malone Flop

#8 Thibs Giddy

#9 Pop Counts Rings

#5 Iverson Step Over

#12 Jr Smith Celly

#4 Kobe No Flinch

#13 Doc Rivers Disbelief

#6 Draymond Hypes Up KD

#11 Shaq Dunk Push

#3 Big Baby Licks Lips

#14 Curry Shoots Shot

#7 Lillard Wave

#10 Vince “It’s Over”

#2 LeBron Slide In

#15 Tolliver Water Bath