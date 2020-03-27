The Non UFC Fighter Rankings: Mar 27/20

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, Kurt K26 and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 47 (out of 50) points
Record: 30-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Adriano Moraes – ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties – Apr 10th
The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our #1.
2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 41 points
Record: 27-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 243 – May 9th
3) (3) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight – 29 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
Next Fight: TBA
4) (tied) (3) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 26 points
Record: 46-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #6 Douglas Lima – Bellator 242 – May 9th
A big superfight is next on the docket for Mousasi
4) (tied) (5) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion – 26 points
Record: 22-2, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Another belt for Cyborg’s extensive collection.
Record: 32-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-MacDonald, L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #4 Gegard Mousasi – Bellator 242 – May 9th
Lima looks to add another piece of Bellator gold – the middleweight title – next time out.
7) (tied) (5) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 16 points
Record: 28-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: TBA
A blown out knee will keep Supernova on the sidelines for a bit.
7) (tied) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 16 points
Record: 11-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Another successful title defense in the books for The Ilimanator.
9) (tied) (8) Rory MacDonald – PFL Welterweight – 14points
Record: 21-6-1
Last Five Fights: 2-2-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Lima, L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
Rory Mac is a big signing for the PFL.
9) (tied) (10) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 14 points
Record: 30-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Pedro Carvalho – TBA
Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now on his way to winning the featherweight tournament.
Bubbling under: Phil Davis, Sergio Pettis, Michael Chandler, Vadim Nemkov, Christian Lee, Anatoly Tokov, Julija Stoliarenko, Vitaly Minakov, A.J. McKee, Jon Fitch, Taneisha Tennant
