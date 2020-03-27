MMA Manifesto

The Non UFC Fighter Rankings: Mar 27/20

By March 27, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Demetrious Johnson in attendance during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, Kurt K26 and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 47 (out of 50) points
Record: 30-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Adriano Moraes – ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties – Apr 10th

The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our #1.

 

2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 41 points
          Record: 27-5, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 243 – May 9th

The champ champ has been usurped of his #1 spot on our list.

3) (3) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight – 29 points

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rafael Lovato Jr. (red gloves) defeats Gerald Harris (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 10-0
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
          Next Fight: TBA

A brain condition might have put the end to Lovato’s promising career.

4) (tied) (3)  Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 26 points
                     Record: 46-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #6 Douglas Lima – Bellator 242 – May 9th

A big superfight is next on the docket for Mousasi

 

4) (tied) (5) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion – 26 points
                    Record: 22-2, 1 NC
                    Last Five Fights: 4-1
                    Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                    Next Fight: TBA

Another belt for Cyborg’s extensive collection.

 

6) (7) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 23 points
          Record: 32-7
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-MacDonald, L-MacDonald)
          Next Fight: vs #4 Gegard Mousasi – Bellator 242 – May 9th

Lima looks to add another piece of Bellator gold – the middleweight title – next time out.

 

7) (tied) (5) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 16 points
          Record: 28-3
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
          Next Fight: TBA

A blown out knee will keep Supernova on the sidelines for a bit.

 

7) (tied) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 16 points

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ilima Macfarlane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Emily Ducote (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record:  11-0
Last Five Fights:  5-0
Record vs Top 10:  0-0
Next FightTBA

Another successful title defense in the books for The Ilimanator.

 

9) (tied) (8)  Rory MacDonald – PFL Welterweight – 14points

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Rory Macdonald (with belt) reacts after his bout against Jon Fitch (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

          Record: 21-6-1
          Last Five Fights: 2-2-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Lima, L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA

Rory Mac is a big signing for the PFL.

 

9) (tied) (10) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 14 points
          Record: 30-4
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: vs Pedro Carvalho – TBA

Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now on his way to winning the featherweight tournament.

Bubbling under: Phil Davis, Sergio Pettis, Michael Chandler, Vadim Nemkov, Christian Lee, Anatoly Tokov, Julija Stoliarenko, Vitaly Minakov,  A.J. McKee, Jon Fitch, Taneisha Tennant

 

