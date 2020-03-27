Video of Tom Brady running routes against Rob Gronkowski shows he's sneaky-elusive

Tom Brady may be 42 years old, but he eats clean and works out often, to make sure he remains in peak shape, so he’s not just the immobile signal-caller he’s sometimes mislabeled as.

Brady has always been a pocket passer, so mobility has never really been a part of his game, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not quick on his feet.

Former teammate Rob Gronkowski learned that lesson, when Brady put the moves on him and shook him for a would-be touchdown grab. Brady was lined up opposite Gronk while the two were having some fun working out, and he got the separation needed to haul in a pass.

All Gronk could do was watch, after Brady shook him.