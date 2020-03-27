Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Saturday, March 28

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2017 Elite Eight: North Carlina vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, noon

1992 Eastern Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Dogs

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Marathon

Best of 2014 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Best of 2015 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Best of 2016 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Crowned: Inside the 2017 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Crowned: Inside the 2018 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Crowned: Inside the 2019 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Soccerbox: Robbie Fowler — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Soccerbox: Robbie Keane — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Soccerbox: Ian Wright — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Soccerbox: Gianfranco Zola — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 1999-2000 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2000-01 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool (8/14/2016) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (09/20/2009) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (10/29/2008) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town (03/04/1995) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 1 — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 2 — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 3 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 4 — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2019 WGC-Match Play

Round of 16 — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals — NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Trackside Live!: Florida Derby — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cerrone — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 1988 World Series, Game 1 — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

1988 World Series, Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Walk-Off Stories: Improbably Gibson — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, midnight

Strikeout Saturday Marathon

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox (Roger Clemens with 20 K’s, 04/29/1986) — ESPN, noon

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs (Kerry Wood strikes out 20, 05/06/1998) — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks (Randy Johnson fans 20, 05/08/2001) — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals (Max Scherzer K’s 20, 05/11/2016) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics: Crosby vs. Ovehkin

2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2016 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga: Best of the Season — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

LaLiga’s Best Moments 2016 — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga Fest Special COVID-19 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News and Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Laureus World Sports Awards — NBC, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ABC, 4 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

E:60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E:60: 20 Years and 11 Seconds — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Strong Man-Beyond the Mountain — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Federer vs. Nadal Marathon

2006 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

2012 Australian Open Men’s Semifinal — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

2007 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

2017 Australian Open Men’s Final — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

208 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2009 Australian Open Men’s Final — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Sunday, March 29

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

1985 NCAA Championship: Georgetown vs. Villanova — CBS, 1 p.m.

2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

1997 NCAA Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

2019 Elite Eight: Michigan State vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

2010 NCAA Championship: Butler vs. Duke — CBS, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review: 1996-97 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review: 1997-98 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City (04/13/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (09/09/2017) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City (01/14/2018) — NBCSN, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

2019 WGC-Match Play

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Finals — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal Game

United States vs. Canada — NBC, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

MLB

2004 American League Championship Series, Game 5: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 2004 ALCS, Game 4 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 125, Virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NFL

Gronk, Tony and Shannon: The Three GOATs — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons — Fox, 3 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics

2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m.

2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2014 Western Conference Final, Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN, midnight

Soccer

LaLiga Best Goals of the Season — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Top 50 Goals: LaLiga — beIN Sports, 5:31 p.m.

LaLiga: Best Goals of 2016 — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News and Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, noon

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles — ESPN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ABC, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ABC, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Nature Boy — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon