WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (3/27): More Matches For 'WrestleMania' Announced, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida. As WrestleMania 36 gets close, we have the return of the Fire Fly Fun House as well as Drew Gulak taking on Shinsuke Nakamura with an opportunity at the Intercontinental title for Daniel Bryan on the line. The New Day and The Uso’s will also face off to determine the #1 Contender for the Tag Team Championship.

Sasha Banks and Bayley open the show. They complain about their match at WrestleMania and call Paige jealous. Bayley claims her and Sasha are inseparable. Before Sasha could respond to Bayley, Lacey Evans walks to the ring. Bayley and Sasha makes fun of Lacey’s daughter. Lacey says she’ll finally beat respect into Bayley when she takes the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Naomi interrupts claiming that her and Bayley have unfinished business. She claims she will win the title. Tamina interrupts as Bayley said she didn’t want everyone coming out to interrupt. Tamina says actions speak louder than words. Bayley, Sasha and Tamina attack Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayley and Sasha leave the ring, intimidated by Tamina.

Drew Gulak Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler is seen talking on the phone with Mandy Rose backstage. Heavy Machinery go to attack Dolph but officials keep them restraint. Dolph challenges Otis at WrestleMania and Otis accepts.

Elias plays a song for everyone watching at home about beating Baron Corbin at the Show Of Shows. He shows Corbin on toilet paper that he has stacked up at his home. He finishes the song but then Corbin attacks him from behind. Corbin throws him off the balcony.

Alexa Bliss Defeated Asuka

The Uso’s hype up their match with The New Day.

They show the replay of Triple H vs. Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 32.

Triple H is interviewed about Reigns and Goldberg. He says that they both bring the type of intensity it takes to make it to the top. He says his money is on Roman Reigns.

The New Day hype up their match with The Uso’s claiming they will be on their way to become tag champions once again.

Mandy Rose confronts Dolph Ziggler backstage and tells Dolph she didn’t like what Dolph’s been doing to Otis. She says that she does not want to be a prize to Dolph or Otis when they fight at WrestleMania. Dolph apologizes and he tells Mandy that he will beat Otis at the show.

On Bray’s Fire Fly Fun House, he tells his old head that he failed at WrestleMania 30 to beat John Cena but promises that The Fiend won’t. He creates a drink that will help him beat Cena. He takes Rambling Rabbit and puts him in the shake. He says he wants John Cena in a Fire Fly Fun House match at WrestleMania.

The New Day And The Uso’s End In A No Contest After Miz And Morrison Interfere

Michael Cole announces after the match that it will be a triple threat ladder match for the tag titles between New Day, Miz and Morrison and The Uso’s. The New Day attack The Miz and John Morrison afterwards.