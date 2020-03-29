Jon Jones Prop Bets & UFC 249 Location Odds

Got this e-mail in the inbox:
Bones Jones has been caught by the long arm of the law once again, and the oddsmakers are weighing in on how the champ’s latest misstep will impact his UFC future.
Additionally, the folks at SportsBetting.ag have come up with a list of odds for the UFC 249 location, and there are some hilarious options available to wager on.
Current UFC odds can be found here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
UFC 249 Location
Florida +225
Russia +300
United Arab Emirates +300
Mexico +500
Saudi Arabia +800
South Africa +1000
Nevada +1400
International Waters +2500
Area 51 +8000
North Korea +10000
Will Jon Jones be stripped of title belt before the end of 2020?
Yes -550
No +325
Will Jon Jones be arrested again before the end of 2020?
Yes -150
No +110
Will Jon Jones spend night in jail before the end of 2020?
Yes -140
No +100
Will Jon Jones fight in UFC again before the end of 2020?
Yes +300
No -500
