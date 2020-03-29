Jon Jones Prop Bets & UFC 249 Location Odds

Bones Jones has been caught by the long arm of the law once again, and the oddsmakers are weighing in on how the champ’s latest misstep will impact his UFC future.

Additionally, the folks at SportsBetting.ag have come up with a list of odds for the UFC 249 location, and there are some hilarious options available to wager on.

UFC 249 Location

Florida +225

Russia +300

United Arab Emirates +300

Mexico +500

Saudi Arabia +800

South Africa +1000

Nevada +1400

International Waters +2500

Area 51 +8000

North Korea +10000

Will Jon Jones be stripped of title belt before the end of 2020?

Yes -550

No +325

Will Jon Jones be arrested again before the end of 2020?

Yes -150

No +110

Will Jon Jones spend night in jail before the end of 2020?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Jon Jones fight in UFC again before the end of 2020?

Yes +300

No -500