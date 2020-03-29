Novak Djokovic donates 1 million Euros worth of ventilators

Novak Djokovic, the number one ranked men’s tennis player in the world, and his wife Jelena, have made the generous donation of 1 million Euros which will go to purchasing ventilators in the country of Serbia. The money will also go to support hospitals and medical institutions along with purchasing other medical equipment as the world battles the deadliest pandemic civilization has experienced in a century.

According to the ATP Tour, Novak and Jelena Djokovic have traditionally supported preschool education in Serbia. However, they realized they could make a significant financial contribution to the healthcare sector and have found a manufacturer to help build the ventilators.

There are currently 741 cases of Coronavirus in Serbia. There have also been 13 deaths.

Djokovic has won two men’s singles tournaments in 2020 so far to date. On February 2, Djokovic won the only major of the season so far as he defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the 2020 Australian Open. Then om February 29, Djokovic also won the Dubai Tennis Championship by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Also at the beginning of January, Djokovic teamed up with Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Cacic, Viktor Troicki to help Serbia win the very first ATP Cup. Serbia went undefeated in Group A action by defeating France, Chile and South Africa. They then defeated Canada in the quarterfinals, Russia in the semifinals and Spain in the finals. On January 12 in the finals, Serbia beat Spain 2-1. Djokovic beat Spanish tennis sensation Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-6 in straight sets and then teamed up with Troicki in doubles to beat Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.

Currently the entire April and May schedules have been cancelled due to Coronavirus and the French Open has been postponed until September. The next tennis temporarily scheduled is the Stuttgart Open in Germany and the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, which are temporarily scheduled to start June 8.