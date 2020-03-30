Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

2020 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: March Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 Jackson-Wink 0.778 7 2 1 0 13 2 3 City Kickboxing 1.000 4 0 1 0 11 3 8 Kings MMA 1.000 3 0 6 4 NR Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 4 2 Tiger Muay Thai 0.600 3 2 1 0 5 6 4 Alliance MMA 1.000 2 0 4 6 4 Glory MMA 1.000 2 0 4 6 4 MMA Lab 0.750 3 1 4 6 4 Syndicate MMA 1.000 2 0 4 10 8 011 MMA Team 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Akhmat Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 American Kickboxing Academy 0.667 2 1 2 10 8 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR ATS 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Berkut FC 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Black Lion Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR CM Systems 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR Entram Gym 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 2 10 41 Fortis MMA 0.600 3 2 2 10 NR Fusion X-Cel Performance 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Impact Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Longo-Weidman MMA 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Marajo Brothers Team 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Parana Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Renzo Gracie Philly 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 RONILDO NOBRE JUDO CLUB 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 SBG Ireland 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 School of Self Awarness 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Shield Systems MMA 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 SikJitsu 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Tapout LA 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Team Oyama 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR Team Tungaa 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 Texas Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 The Jungle 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 The Treigning Lab 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 2 10 NR VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 2 10 8 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 2 50 41 Factory X 0.500 2 2 0 50 41 Genesis BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 50 48 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 2 2 0 50 41 Pura Vida BJj 0.500 1 1 0 50 48 Roufusport 0.500 3 3 0 50 41 RVCA Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 50 41 Team Alpha 0.500 1 1 0 57 48 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Allstars Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.333 1 2 -2 57 48 BMF Ranch 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR China Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 DEFWAR MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Demain Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Elevate MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Gile Riberio Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Gornik Leczna 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Murcielago MMA 0.333 1 2 -2 57 NR Our Town MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Premier Combat Center 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Redline Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Rise Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 SSF Submission Academy 0.000 0 1 -2 57 NR Team Markos 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Team Rules 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Tech Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Titan Fighter 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 Westside Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 57 48 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 -2 109 47 Elevation Fight Team 0.500 3 3 0 1 -3 109 94 Xtreme Couture 0.500 2 2 0 1 -3 111 NR Fight Ready 0.000 0 2 -4 111 48 MMAGOLD 0.000 0 2 -4 113 95 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 114 8 American Top Team 0.455 5 6 0 2 -8 114 93 Tristar 0.167 1 5 -8

