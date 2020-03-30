Advantages of betting on the English Premier League after the 1xBet login

The first defeat of Liverpool occurred in the 28th round in the match against Watford, and it could be their last, in case of premature termination of the championship due to a serious infection. Now, the EPL is on a break, therefore it’s worth completing the 1xBet login and start betting on the tournaments available now.

Liverpool’s position in the table has not changed significantly after the lost match, because the closest competitor – Manchester City – has lost points in the Mancunian derby against Manchester United. Also, the interesting news of the past tour includes:

Leicester returned with a victory after an unsuccessful series and got a foothold at the third place;

Chelsea smashed Everton, keeping Manchester United away, which got a confident pace;

Sheffield United are still claiming European competition, showing excellent performance;

Arsenal improved its results and caught up to Tottenham Hotspur, which is doing very poorly.

Watford is also worthy of attention, having climbed up from the last place and the outsider zone. Now the main contender for decrease in class is Norwich, who in the 28th round managed to beat Leicester.

Watford is also worthy of attention, having climbed up from the last place and the outsider zone. Now the main contender for decrease in class is Norwich, who in the 28th round managed to beat Leicester.

While the championship is paused, you can analyse the situation in the middle of the table. After a good start with a new coach, Everton is noticeably regressing. A similar situation is observed at Tottenham Hotspur, which left the Champions League and was supposed to focus on the championship. But while there is a pause, they can train and improve team performance, because the Londoners now have enough competitors in the fight for the European Cup zone.

Manchester United pleases its fans with performance. The young team fully justifies the confidence of the head coach, demonstrating excellent game. Also, the newcomers Odion Igalo and Bruno Fernandes adapted to the new roster without any problems.

At the moment, future tours are postponed and it is not known when the Premier League will resume, as well as other tournaments and European competitions. FIFA also doubts that Euro 2020 can be held this year and it can even be transferred to the next year. While fans are waiting for management decisions, you can watch less well-known tournaments, which matches have not yet been rescheduled.