Broncos LB Alexander Johnson resorts to bench-pressing logs to keep in shape (Video)

Coronavirus has shut down gyms and performance centers around the United States, so now athletes are being forced to get creative in terms of how they work out.

They still need to keep in shape, and while they don’t technically need to be in peak condition, those that are under contract still have to adhere to certain guidelines and fitness plans.

Not only that, there will eventually come a time when they need to report for minicamps or eventually training camp, so showing up out of shape wouldn’t be a good idea.

Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson is making sure that doesn’t happen, and he’s doing so by bench pressing logs. He also did some landmine presses, curls and spinal twists with them.

That’s one creative way to get the job done. No dumbbells or barbells needed.