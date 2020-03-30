Liverpool’s 3 best victories under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is currently one of the best managers in the Premier League. The German changed the fortunes of Liverpool by winning the Champions League trophy and also making them a strong Premier League title contender.

They were doing exceptionally well in the current season until the outbreak of Coronavirus forced football’s decision-makers to suspend all elite football in England. However, fans can still go for English casino sites for enjoyment and fun in these difficult and uncertain times.

1- Liverpool 4 Dortmund 3 (2016)

This is one of the most memorable Liverpool matches under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds pulled off a miracle feat after they got themselves on the brink of defeat.

Both sides couldn’t afford to lose as it was the knockouts of the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp, who made a big name at Dortmund, had a good opportunity to take his side to the semi-finals by beating his former team.

However, the Black and Yellows made a great start at Anfield and went 2-0 up by the half time. With 3-1 behind on aggregate, Klopp needed to inspire a dramatic turnaround in the second half. The prospect of three unanswered goals in 45 minutes looked very unlikely, yet the English side didn’t submit meekly.

Though the Reds conceded one more goal in the second half, they made a strong case for victory as Divock Origi, Philippe Coutinho and Mamadou Sakho all got on the scoresheet. Finally, Dejan Lovren came up with the winner in injury time and hence Liverpool registered one of the most dramatic victories in the history of the competition.

2- Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (2019)

Liverpool had almost no hopes left for proceeding to the Champions League final when they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-final. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez had almost made sure that the Catalans’ visit to Anfield becomes a mere formality.

The Reds’ were further weakened by the injuries to Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. In such a situation, even the most impetuous CasinoAdvisers punter would not have backed Liverpool to proceed to the next round of the competition.

However, Klopp’s side made it a nightmare situation for the visitors’ defence by starting wave after wave of attacks. They scored an early goal through Origi and did not let the Catalans settle through their relentless assault. Their efforts got hugely rewarded in the second half as Wijnaldum struck two goals in two minutes.

The Spanish side looked completely spooked by that stage as Liverpool started dominating proceedings. Trent Alexander-Arnold, on seeing the visitors’ defence napping, connected with Origi who made no mistake in scoring his second goal, and hence Liverpool registered an emphatic victory and knocked the Catalans out of the Champions League.

3- Liverpool 4 Manchester City 3 (2018)

This was the time when Manchester City were flying high in the Premier League. There was no one to challenge their supremacy as they were outclassing one opponent after another. They had already decided the fate of the Premier League title and many were expecting them to rival the Invincibles record.

Pep Guardiola’s side were expected to easily prevail against Liverpool, but they encountered something very unexpected at Anfield. Liverpool challenged City in the open field rather than remaining camped in their own half like countless other teams.

The score-line might suggest a close contest between two of the best Premier League teams, but the reality was quite contrary. The Reds dominated their rivals and were leading 4-1 with 20 minutes remaining in the match. Though Bernardo Silva and Gundogan struck two late goals, they never threatened to change the fate of the match.