Look: Eric Ebron shows off awesome custom golf cart for social distancing purposes

Eric Ebron has a new team, and he now also has a new way of getting around, apparently.

The veteran tight end signed with the Steelers a few days ago, joining an offense that should give him plenty of opportunities to produce. Catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger figures to be a sizable upgrade from the inconsistent Jacoby Brissett.

And now, in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he’s got a new way to get around — locally, at least.

Ebron showed off his new “ride” — a custom golf cart meant to handle all of his social distancing needs.

Needs custom rims, but otherwise, we’re big fans.

