Tom Brady zings Falcons fans while watching Super Bowl LI replay

Tom Brady has 20 NFL seasons under his belt, and at this point in his life, the 42-year-old quarterback doesn’t really feel the need to hold back or make excuses for himself.

Brady has really picked up his social media troll game over the past few years, and now that he’s sheltering in place, that trend has certainly continued.

More time around one’s house has resulted in more time on social media, for most people, and Brady is no different.

So when Fox Sports 1 chose to replay Super Bowl LI, Brady made sure to tune in. Not only that, he also elected to rub some salt in the wound of Falcons’ fans, with these posts to his Instagram story.

.@TomBrady's tuned-in for one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history… 📺: Super Bowl LI NOW on @NFLonFOX! pic.twitter.com/7BrPx5yWlr — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2020

Troll god Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/VaxL83F3fN — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 29, 2020

Ouch. Sorry, Falcons fans.