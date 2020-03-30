UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Mar 30/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Daniel Cormier
|584
|2
|2
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|521
|3
|3
|3
|Francis Ngannou
|319
|4
|4
|4
|Curtis Blaydes
|219.5
|5
|5
|9
|Alistair Overeem
|184
|6
|6
|Fabricio Werdum
|136
|7
|7
|13
|Aleksei Oleinik
|132.5
|8
|8
|8
|Alexander Volkov
|130
|8
|8
|5
|Junior dos Santos
|130
|10
|10
|6
|Derrick Lewis
|117
|11
|11
|10
|Walt Harris
|114
|12
|12
|Ben Rothwell
|111
|13
|13
|7
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|105.5
|14
|14
|11
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|97
|15
|16
|Ilir Latifi
|75
|16
|15
|Marcin Tybura
|72
|16
|20
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|72
|18
|17
|Stefan Struve
|67
|19
|18
|Tai Tuivasa
|64.5
|20
|19
|15
|Sergei Pavlovich
|59
|21
|21
|16
|Ciryl Gane
|52.5
|22
|22
|12
|Blagoy Ivanov
|46
|23
|23
|Andrei Arlovski
|38
|24
|24
|14
|Augusto Sakai
|33
|25
|25
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|30
|26
|27
|Jake Collier
|27
|26
|25
|Sergey Spivak
|27
|28
|28
|Gian Villante
|26
|29
|29
|Juan Espino
|25
|29
|29
|Yorgan De Castro
|25
|31
|31
|Maurice Greene
|22.5
|32
|32
|Greg Hardy
|22
|33
|33
|Justin Tafa
|10
|34
|34
|Raphael Pessoa
|5
|35
|35
|Tanner Boser
|4.5
|36
|36
|Ben Sosoli
|0
|36
|36
|Don’Tale Mayes
|0
|36
|NR
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|36
|36
|Jeff Hughes
|0
|36
|36
|Justin Frazier
|0
|36
|36
|Michel Batista
|0
|36
|36
|Todd Duffee
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
