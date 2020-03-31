Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Ron Lyle

Date: January 24, 1976
Card:
Championship(s): NABF Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)
Venue: Caesar’s Palace
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: January 24, 1976
Card:
Championship(s): NABF Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)
Venue: Caesar’s Palace
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is (…)
Got this press release yesterday: Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state (…)
The Green Bay Packers have a definite need at defensive line. Anybody who watched last year’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers can (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by D.B. Sweeney. The actor, writer and director talks to the boys about preparing to (…)
Because of pandemic restrictions, the Eagles can’t press the flesh with their top draft candidates. Ideally you’d like to take these guys (…)
All Times Eastern College Basketball NCAA Tournament Classics 2019 National Semifinal: Texas Tech (…)
Saints head coach Sean Payton knows he can’t have anything bad happen to his quarterback, and he’s doing whatever he can to protect the (…)
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We (…)
It is pretty evident how technology transforms and shapes the world around us, Even with our lifetime, we’ve seen so many changes around (…)
Coronavirus has shut down gyms and performance centers around the United States, so now athletes are being forced to get creative in (…)
Comments