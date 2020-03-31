Jeff Van Gundy believes NBA will cancel remainder of 2019-20 season altogether

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended indefinitely, and one particular media member believes there won’t be any more action during this campaign, despite the rumors that are being circulated.

It’s been said that the NBA could look to hold the playoffs during the summer, pushing the start of next season back, possibly to Christmas Day. Not only that, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban even came out and said he believes the season will resume by June 1 — if not sooner.

However, ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy doesn’t believe this season will resume at all, and will instead be canceled, during an appearance on 750 The Game (Portland, Ore.).

Jeff Van Gundy: “I don’t think we’re going to play NBA basketball again this year. I don’t see Major League Baseball happening and I see the NFL and college football starting late.” He’s on the radio show now: @750TheGame @960Sports @KORE1050Eugene — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 30, 2020

This is interesting because Van Gundy is rumored to be in the mix for the Knicks head coaching job. If he doesn’t call any games this season, the next time we hear from him could be with him back at the organization where he began his NBA career.