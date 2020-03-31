Manchester United intend on completing the current season

The premier league has been postponed until April 30 pending further communication. However, according to a statement issued by Manchester United, the club remains committed to completing the current season. As such, it has issued contingency ticketing arrangements in case the rest of the matches get played behind closed doors or if they get cancelled altogether.

There is a huge possibility that the coronavirus suspension will be pushed further beyond April 30 and there have been endless talks on the best way to conclude the 2019/20 season. Earlier it was reported that most premier league clubs wanted the current campaign to be cancelled with immediate effect since no one clearly understands how far this coronavirus pandemic will last.

However, United have since reiterated their decision to finish the current season. The club stated that it fully supports the idea of completing the Premier League, FA Cup as well as other UEFA club competitions.

However, United have since reiterated their decision to finish the current season. The club stated that it fully supports the idea of completing the Premier League, FA Cup as well as other UEFA club competitions.

In the wake of all this, United has gone an extra mile to provide fans with clarity should the remaining fixtures be played without the presence of fans or if they get scrapped altogether.

According to a statement released earlier by Richard Arnold, who’s the United’s Group managing director, the club appreciates the patience and support from the fans during this tough time. It welcomes constructive discussions with respective fan representatives.

The Manchester United board understands that no fan wants to miss any games played mainly in the coming months, but at the same time, everyone has to play their role in trying to combat the spread of covid19. The club will put all the fans updated on any new developments but in the meantime urge everyone to keep following the health advice as directed by the government.

During this time, it is more important to stay safe and stay at home as much as possible. Manchester united understands that it’s essential to play its role and protect the community at large. Football will resume, and in case it has to be played behind closed doors, then the right measures will be taken to make sure the interests of ticket holders are protected. Manchester United has made it clear that all fans that had season tickets will be provided with a pro-rata rebate against their season tickets for the next campaign. There will also be a pro-rata cash refund depending on the number of games yet to be played.

It's essential to make sure that the United's fan base is well protected and that whether or not people get to watch the rest of the season, they get their money's value. Covid-19 is a global pandemic and safety is of the essence.