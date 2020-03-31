Watch James Harrison crack an egg using only his massive bicep

Former NFL linebacker James Harrison was always known as a workout freak during his tenure in the league, and apparently, that’s a passion he hasn’t given up.

In fact, Harrison actually looks even bigger than he was during his playing days, which is hard to imagine. This is, mind you, the player who was known to go straight to the gym after a plane ride traveling home from a road game in the wee hours of the morning.

His work ethic remains astronomical, and now he’s focusing his energy on crushing eggs with his bicep, rather than quarterbacks, apparently.

James Harrison really cracked an egg with his bicep 💪 (via @jharrison9292) pic.twitter.com/X8o61vx56M — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2020

That poor egg — death by bicep.