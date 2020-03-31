NFL

Watch James Harrison crack an egg using only his massive bicep

Watch James Harrison crack an egg using only his massive bicep

NFL

Watch James Harrison crack an egg using only his massive bicep

By March 31, 2020

By |

Former NFL linebacker James Harrison was always known as a workout freak during his tenure in the league, and apparently, that’s a passion he hasn’t given up.

In fact, Harrison actually looks even bigger than he was during his playing days, which is hard to imagine. This is, mind you, the player who was known to go straight to the gym after a plane ride traveling home from a road game in the wee hours of the morning.

His work ethic remains astronomical, and now he’s focusing his energy on crushing eggs with his bicep, rather than quarterbacks, apparently.

That poor egg — death by bicep.

NFL, Promoted, Steelers

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home