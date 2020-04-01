Alexander Ovechkin adorably dancing, working out with his son is what we all need (Video)

Capitals star forward Alexander Ovechkin is currently the face of the NHL, and he continues to show why the league and its fans made a great decision in anointing him to that position.

With great power comes great responsibility, and for Ovi, that means he needs to be as great off the ice as he is on it.

And that’s exactly what he continues to do — like this week, for example, when he posted a video of him dancing with his son in the middle of a workout.

Alex Ovechkin dancing with his son is the wholesome content we need today 😭 (via @Capitals)pic.twitter.com/4VKmaXMJMx — FanSided NHL (@FanSidedNHL) April 1, 2020

This is exactly the type of content we need during the coronavirus pandemic.