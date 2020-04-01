Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 1/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Douglas Lima
|419
|2
|2
|Michael Page
|174.5
|3
|3
|Lorenz Larkin
|168.5
|4
|7
|Yaroslav Amosov
|162
|5
|4
|Andrey Koreshkov
|148
|6
|5
|Neiman Gracie
|120
|7
|6
|Logan Storley
|104
|8
|9
|Paul Daley
|84
|9
|8
|Ed Ruth
|75.5
|10
|12
|Joey Davis
|73
|11
|13
|Haim Gozali
|72.5
|12
|14
|Curtis Millender
|70.5
|13
|15
|Jon Fitch
|70
|14
|16
|Robson Gracie Jr
|67.5
|15
|20
|Oliver Enkamp
|66
|16
|17
|Derek Anderson
|47.5
|16
|17
|Kastriot Xhema
|47.5
|16
|35
|Raymond Daniels
|47.5
|19
|19
|Connor Dixon
|43
|20
|22
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|38.5
|21
|23
|Walter Gahadza
|37.5
|22
|24
|Simon Smotritsky
|34
|23
|25
|Johnny Cisneros
|32.5
|24
|30
|Kiefer Crosbie
|30
|24
|26
|Ryan Hardy Evans
|30
|26
|29
|Khonry Gracie
|29.5
|27
|30
|Abraham Vaesau
|28.5
|28
|32
|Jon Manley
|27.5
|28
|32
|Justin Burlinson
|27.5
|28
|32
|Raphael Uchegbu
|27.5
|31
|26
|Lewis Long
|27
|31
|26
|Moses Murrietta
|27
|33
|35
|Antonio McKee
|25
|33
|35
|Ian Butler
|25
|33
|35
|Jason Jackson
|25
|33
|35
|Sabah Homasi
|25
|37
|41
|Ashley Reece
|24.5
|37
|41
|Jordan Mein
|24.5
|39
|43
|Thomas Oswald
|23
|40
|44
|Andrea Fusi
|22.5
|40
|35
|David Pacheco
|22.5
|40
|44
|Giorgio Pietrini
|22.5
|43
|44
|Richard Kiely
|20
|44
|47
|A.J. Matthews
|19
|45
|48
|E.J. Brooks
|18
|46
|48
|Aaron Chalmers
|16
|47
|21
|Erick Silva
|15
|48
|50
|James Terry
|14.5
|48
|50
|Jim Wallhead
|14.5
|48
|57
|Kyle Crutchmer
|14.5
|51
|52
|Galore Bofando
|13
|52
|53
|Shane Campbell
|12
|53
|54
|Joseph Holmes
|10
|53
|54
|Walter Pugliesi
|10
|55
|56
|Shinsho Anzai
|8
|56
|57
|Constantin Gnusariov
|5
|57
|60
|Andy Murad
|4.5
|57
|60
|Demetrius Plaza
|4.5
|59
|62
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|4
|60
|63
|Chris Cisneros
|0
|60
|63
|Ion Pascu
|0
|60
|63
|Justin Roswell
|0
|60
|63
|Keith McCabe
|0
|60
|63
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|0
|60
|63
|Kona Oliveira
|0
|60
|NR
|Scott Futrell
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings
