Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 1/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 419 2 2 Michael Page 174.5 3 3 Lorenz Larkin 168.5 4 7 Yaroslav Amosov 162 5 4 Andrey Koreshkov 148 6 5 Neiman Gracie 120 7 6 Logan Storley 104 8 9 Paul Daley 84 9 8 Ed Ruth 75.5 10 12 Joey Davis 73 11 13 Haim Gozali 72.5 12 14 Curtis Millender 70.5 13 15 Jon Fitch 70 14 16 Robson Gracie Jr 67.5 15 20 Oliver Enkamp 66 16 17 Derek Anderson 47.5 16 17 Kastriot Xhema 47.5 16 35 Raymond Daniels 47.5 19 19 Connor Dixon 43 20 22 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5 21 23 Walter Gahadza 37.5 22 24 Simon Smotritsky 34 23 25 Johnny Cisneros 32.5 24 30 Kiefer Crosbie 30 24 26 Ryan Hardy Evans 30 26 29 Khonry Gracie 29.5 27 30 Abraham Vaesau 28.5 28 32 Jon Manley 27.5 28 32 Justin Burlinson 27.5 28 32 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5 31 26 Lewis Long 27 31 26 Moses Murrietta 27 33 35 Antonio McKee 25 33 35 Ian Butler 25 33 35 Jason Jackson 25 33 35 Sabah Homasi 25 37 41 Ashley Reece 24.5 37 41 Jordan Mein 24.5 39 43 Thomas Oswald 23 40 44 Andrea Fusi 22.5 40 35 David Pacheco 22.5 40 44 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5 43 44 Richard Kiely 20 44 47 A.J. Matthews 19 45 48 E.J. Brooks 18 46 48 Aaron Chalmers 16 47 21 Erick Silva 15 48 50 James Terry 14.5 48 50 Jim Wallhead 14.5 48 57 Kyle Crutchmer 14.5 51 52 Galore Bofando 13 52 53 Shane Campbell 12 53 54 Joseph Holmes 10 53 54 Walter Pugliesi 10 55 56 Shinsho Anzai 8 56 57 Constantin Gnusariov 5 57 60 Andy Murad 4.5 57 60 Demetrius Plaza 4.5 59 62 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 60 63 Chris Cisneros 0 60 63 Ion Pascu 0 60 63 Justin Roswell 0 60 63 Keith McCabe 0 60 63 Kiichi Kunimoto 0 60 63 Kona Oliveira 0 60 NR Scott Futrell 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound