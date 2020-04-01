Watch Anthony Davis risk it all shaving his unibrow

Anthony Davis’ signature look is no more, as he’s using the “stay at home” order to mix things up a bit.

Davis, and the rest of the Lakers team, were quarantined, with a few players having tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). They’ve since been cleared, and are no longer infected, which is great news.

As for Davis, though, he’s doing all he can to keep in shape, and not go stir crazy. He engaged the outside world via social media, posting a video showing a major change.

Gone is “The Brow,” as AD shaved it off for everyone to see.

Anthony Davis shaves off his uni-brow pic.twitter.com/Rw9uy13vVi — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) April 1, 2020

We barely recognize him anymore.