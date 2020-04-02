Belgium cancels soccer season because of coronavirus

According to the Globe and Mail, Belgium became the first country to cancel the rest of their soccer season because of coronavirus. In an announcement made on Thursday, Club Brugge becomes the Belgian First Division A champions for 2019-20.

Heading into the cancellation of their season, Club Brugge was leading by a wide margin. They had a record of 21 wins, only one loss and seven draws for 70 points in 29 games. Quite frankly, it was a dominant season for Club Brugge as they had 15 more points than Gent, which was in second place with 55 points.

It was an outstanding season meanwhile for Club Brugge midfielders Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer. Vanaken, a native of Neerpelt, Belgium, had 13 goals as an attacking midfielder and Vormer, a native of Hoorn, Netherlands, had 14 assists as a central midfielder. Vanaken actually was third in the Belgian First Division A in goals and Vormer led Belgian First Division A in assists.

The only loss Club Brugge had all season long in the Belgian First Division was on November 10 as they were beaten by Antwerp 2-1. Antwerp in fact got the game winning goal thanks to an own goal by Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet of Sint-Truiden, Belgium. Since the loss to Antwerp, Club Brugge had an impressive record of 11 wins and four draws.

It should be noted that the 2019-20 Belgian First Division A regular season was almost over. All 16 teams in the first division in Belgium normally play 30 games each.

However unlike the English Premier League, there is an actual playoff in the Belgian First Division. Other teams that had already qualified for the playoffs were Gent, Standard Liege, Charleroi and Antwerp. Three teams were still battling for the final playoff spot as Mechelen and Genk had 44 points and Anderlecht had 43 points with one more game each left. By being named the Belgian First Division A champions, Club Brugge has qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League.