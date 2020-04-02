British Open has not been cancelled as of yet

On Wednesday it was announced by many media outlets that British Open organizers had followed Wimbledon’s lead and would cancel their major tournament. However, not so fast. On Thursday, the Royal and Ancient (known as the R & A) put out a statement that they are considering all options at this time, but have not yet made the final determination to outright cancel the event because of coronavirus.

According to Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, the R & A chief executive Martin Slumbers says the organizers are taking the time to make a decision and a further update will soon be made. The 2020 British Open could follow the decisions made by those in charge of the Masters, PGA Championship and United States Open, and decide to postpone the major. However due to the colder weather conditions in England, it is much easier to have a major golf tournament in Great Britain in the summer rather than the spring or fall.

The 2020 British Open is scheduled to take place at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England from July 16-19, 2020 in the county of Kent. The event was to be the 149th British Open, and if it does take place at those scheduled dates, it could be the first major of the season.

However, as we know this deadly virus called COVID-19 may just have other ideas. In Great Britain alone, there are 33 718 cases with 2921 deaths. There are also 24 638 cases in England. Two high profile English citizens with coronavirus are British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon was cancelled for 2020. It is the first time that the prestigious tennis tournament will not be played since 1945. One major reason for the cancellation is because it was considered a “logistical impossibility” to organize the event with all of the new social distancing rules that have been put in place by the British government.