Coronavirus Impact: Stay Connected to Sports without Live Matches

The Corona Virus has hit the world really hard. Who could have imagined that one day we will be just locked down inside our houses and scared of even putting a single step outside the door.

The outbreak spells bad news expecially for sports fanatics who are always active and on their toes. No more can they go to their favorite games or participate in a friendly game of ball with their friends. It has become really frustrating for sports enthusiasts to stay indoors and with no sports activity to them energized and refreshed.

Luckily for you, we have some ideas that you can still use to keep yourself in touch with the sports you love. All you would need is the services of the best internet service provider in your area and you will be good to go.

Learn the Sport You Have Been Postponing

Many of you might have a favorite sport that you might have only played once in your life but would love to learn more about it, but the busy routine has always been a hurdle.

This is the perfect time to get to know more about that sports and acquire some skills. There are numerous online platforms where you can gather all sorts of sports-related knowledge such as the game format, names of the teams, game strategies and so much more.

Sports Trivia

Even if you cannot enjoy your favorite sport outside, you can still enjoy some interesting trivia within the confinements of your home. A lot of companies are developing interesting games that test your sports knowledge.

There are even sports trivia websites that are filled with all sorts of questions and answers about a variety of sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer, and many more. While some platforms may offer sports merchandise as prizes, others are there simply for the purpose of pure entertainment.

Check Out a Different Category of Sport

Many of you would prefer sticking to the usual sports that you might have been following for years such as baseball, basketball or football. This is a time when you can try to learn about other sports that may have not caught your attention.

There are a number of different categories of sports such as non-contact sports including tennis and badminton, contact sports that include slamball, kabaddi and several others. You could also try out fantasy-inspired sports as well such as Quidditch.

We realize that you cannot actually take part in these sports physically but at least you have the time to learn about time extensively. Maybe if you get to know the sport in a little detail, you might want to actually take part in it once you are outside.

Sports Documentaries

You could also spend time watching famous sports documentaries. There are many sports channels on Spectrum TV alone that offer a chance to watch such sports documentaries. You could watch a documentary on the life of a favorite NBA superstar or documentaries that tell you about how your favorite game has evolved over the years.

Watch the Classics

Another activity that you might find appealing is watching historic and iconic matches. You could arrange an evening, with your favorite couch with the perfect cold beverage in your hand and watch the matches that made you fall in love with sports in the first place.

Instead of having a Throwback-Thursday, now you can make it a Throwback-Week. You could also arrange for a virtual gathering of friends where you can enjoy the past game together.

Go Electronic

Contrary to popular belief, sports have also gone electronic, or e-sports as they are called. Now that sports outside is not possible, you could turn your attention towards e-sports. You have a wide genre of games to choose from.

If you feel that shooting, strategy-making and other types of games do not satisfy you then you could always try the sports genre. There are a lot of sports games in the virtual world. FIFA, NHL, NFL, and NBA are only a few of the popular examples that come to mind.

This way, you would still be able to compete in matches with your friends from the comfort of your home. You cannot make that slam dunk in the court, so what? You can still get that satisfaction of scoring it against your buddy online.

Sports Movie Marathon

Yet another thing you could indulge in is watch all the sports movies that have been made in the past. Hollywood is filled with some amazing sports titles that are meant just for a sport buff like you. For your ease, we have also listed some of the popular ones below.

Coach Carter

Coach Carter is the story of the titled character who when made responsible of a team, benches them because of their academic performances. Coach Carter role is played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Moneyball

Moneyball is a biography about the Oakland Athletics manager Billy Beane, who is brilliantly portrayed by Brad Pitt. Beane uses statistics to figure out how to improve the team and secure a better future for it.

Remember the Titans

If you are a hardcore football fan, remember the Titans is the one you should watch. The story is about an African-American football coach, who is assigned the job of coaching a team that has people from different races.

Invincible

Invincible is the story of Vince Papale, a bartender from South Philadelphia, who struggles long and hard to earn a place in the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976.

In a Nutshell

Times are tough these days; with nowhere to go, frustration is at its peak. To survive these troubled waters, sports enthusiasts can resort to these activities and pass time There are many other activities you might get involved in such as house cleaning, cooking, and much more, but we realize that as a crazy sports fan you might want to get busy with something that reminds you of the sport you love.