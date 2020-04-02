Derek Wolfe strengthens Ravens defensive line

When the Ravens-Brockers deal didn’t materialize, Wolfe was elated to fill the void. He had a career-high seven sacks in just 12 games last season, and at age 30, Wolfe believes his best football is still ahead.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe has been in the NFL eight years — all with the Broncos — and played in 108 games, each of which has been starts. He’s got 299 tackles plus 33 sacks, and both of those stats are numbers that surely interested the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens did not wait long after the Michael Brockers deal fell apart late last week to sign veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe to a one-year deal, the team confirmed Monday.

Wolfe gives the Ravens what Brockers would have — a big body on the defensive line. Brockers had been strong at stopping the run, but Wolfe turned in a career-high seven sacks this season with Denver.

Baltimore desperately wanted to improve its pass rush, which wound up being a bit of a weakness at times in 2019 and forced the Ravens to blitz a lot. The team’s defensive front three now will have Wolfe, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon should give the team even more punch in the pass rush but getting Wolfe was the right move after losing Brockers.