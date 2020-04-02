Look: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez caught violating Florida's stay-home order at gym

It’s unbelievable that there are still people not following the strict “stay home” orders put in place by many governors to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and hopefully flatten the curve.

What’s even more upsetting, is that there are apparently celebrities refusing to comply — setting a poor example for the rest of us.

Apparently, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez wanted to work out so bad that they actually showed up to a closed gym to work out, and were spotted leaving through a back door, even though there was a sign that said the following on it:

“This gym is not open. Stay home stay safe.” it read.

Photos were obtained by Page Six, showing them leaving.

Unbelievable. These two can easily have a personal gym built inside their massive home, yet choose not to — breaking the law in the process.