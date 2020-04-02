Look: Patriots team plane transporting one million N95 Masks from China to prevent spread of coronavirus

The New England Patriots are doing their part in the war against coronavirus (COVID-19), most recently helping out in a big way.
There’s a shortage of N95 masks — as well as COVID-19 test kits — so the Patriots are doing their part to help rectify that issue.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft had the team plane depart early Wednesday morning for China, and it will bring back 1.2 million N95 masks.
Here are some shots of the plane departing.
Great to see the Patriots doing all they can to give back and help fight this global pandemic.
