Look: Patriots team plane transporting one million N95 Masks from China to prevent spread of coronavirus

The New England Patriots are doing their part in the war against coronavirus (COVID-19), most recently helping out in a big way.

There’s a shortage of N95 masks — as well as COVID-19 test kits — so the Patriots are doing their part to help rectify that issue.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had the team plane depart early Wednesday morning for China, and it will bring back 1.2 million N95 masks.

The Patriots' team plane is being used to transport 1.2 million N95 masks from China to the U.S. Masks have been in short supply for health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/IAVAnQwGiQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2020

Here are some shots of the plane departing.

Robert Kraft is using the New England Patriots team plane to transport one million N95 masks from China directly to Massachusetts hospitals. The plane will arrive in Boston full of personal protective equipment this afternoon. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NPtbESHhRZ — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 2, 2020

The #Patriots' team plane is being used to transport 1.2 million N95 masks from China to the United States. The transfer was the result of negotiations between the MA governor, Charlie Baker, calling on team president, Jonathan Kraft. (@WSJ) pic.twitter.com/M51hO3LD0t — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationBOS) April 2, 2020

Great to see the Patriots doing all they can to give back and help fight this global pandemic.