Running errors you should not make: running failures to avoid

Those who know this sport discipline insist that you have to follow a series of guidelines to put aside injuries and bad practices

Running is a sport that can give us many joys. Like other disciplines, ‘running’ will help us improve our health, keep the body active, we will be more fit and, in addition, we will also obtain psychological benefits. However, like any other activity, there are also bad practices, mistakes we can make for wanting to do things too quickly or simply because of ignorance. Sometimes, these failures are very basic things that we ignore and that can have a crucial effect on our performance or, what is worse, cause us injuries and greater evils that will not allow us to continue enjoying the kilometers.



We have already seen a series of tips to start running and, in reality, the following errors in ‘running’ are also part of those recommendations: they are behaviors that we should not imitate if we want to have a healthy sports life.

Haste is not good companions

The first one is the most basic, but also the most frequent mistake in beginner runners: wanting to go too far and too fast. When we start running, we do it with some euphoria, although we also have mixed feelings. On the one hand, we tire easily and do not have much resistance, but on the other hand we feel great, it is a new stimulus, our body responds and satisfaction after each outing is wonderful.

This is a double-edged sword, because we tend to make more and more kilometers, we want to go further, run for longer and, in addition, forcing this great machine that we have per body to do it all faster. Error. Calm, the progression must be constant, increasing the mileage very little by little when we start. The fundamental thing at the beginning is to allow our body to adapt.

Respecting breaks is also training

The second error in the ‘running’ is conditioned by the previous one: not respecting the breaks. Whether or not you have an established training plan, recovery days are mandatory and, even if you don’t believe it, those days are also training. Yes, rest is training, it is to let our body recover and adapt to these new stimuli. Not resting properly can lead to injuries and overtraining, which we will talk about next.

Hydrate and feed poorly

During workouts, our body suffers wear and we must be aware of it. Hydration in summer plays a vital role, with the increase in temperatures it is essential that we accompany our outings to run with drinks to recover liquids. However, when the thermometer falls and winter comes, hydration when running does not lose its importance.

The cold makes us feel that we do not need to hydrate, and runners less likely to sweat even forget to drink, but we must always remember how important it is, especially in long runs. Similarly, not taking care of food is also a mistake. We do not talk about food during workouts, but also in everyday life. Eating healthier and better will also improve as a runner. Do not forget that when you play sports, our energy consumption also grows, we must give the body the gasoline it needs to continue to yield.

Trust blindly in generic workouts

When we start with ‘running’, we see that we like it, little by little we get hooked, it is a fun sport when shared with other friends, it allows you to beat your own goals and we also feel better. It is inevitable that with the passing of the kilometers we will improve. We live in an era where we can literally find anything on the internet, and that also includes hundreds, thousands of training plans to beat such a mark or run so many kilometers.

Obviously, all those workouts have not been created specifically for you, they have not taken into account your personal peculiarities to elaborate them. You have to be very aware of this. A running workout must be individual and personalized. Of course, not everyone can afford to have the follow-up and advice of a personal trainer, but at least we can adapt what we see on the web to our needs. Are the rhythms of that plan too demanding or do you feel too tired? Adapt it to you, which is not an unbreakable law.