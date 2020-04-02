UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards Fighter Salaries

No, you didn’t miss something – UFC London didn’t actually take place. However, reports have come out that the UFC still paid the fighters scheduled to fight that night (the “show” portion of their purses it sounds like). So here is an estimate of the amount each fighter made that night.
Tyron Woodley: $200,000
Gabriel Benitez: $40,000
Darren Stewart: $32,000
Bartosz Fabinski: $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus – fought Stewart in Cage Warriors that night)
Leon Edwards: $31,000
Jack Marshman: $30,000
Ashlee Evans-Smith: $30,000
Marc Diakiese: $28,000
Kevin Holland: $26,000
Marvin Vettori: $24,000
Danny Roberts: $22,000
Molly McCann: $22,000
Makwan Amirkhani: $20,000
Jake Collier: $20,000
Paul Craig: $18,000
Ryan Spann: $16,000
Nicolas Dalby: $12,000
Jack Shore: $12,000
Geraldo de Freitas: $12,000
Mike Grundy: $12,000
John Phillips: $12,000
Jai Herbert: $10,000
Lerone Murphy: $10,000
Duško Todorović: $10,000
Tom Aspinall: $10,000
Shavkat Rakhmonov: $10,000
