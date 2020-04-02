UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards Fighter Salaries

No, you didn’t miss something – UFC London didn’t actually take place. However, reports have come out that the UFC still paid the fighters scheduled to fight that night (the “show” portion of their purses it sounds like). So here is an estimate of the amount each fighter made that night.

Tyron Woodley: $200,000

Gabriel Benitez: $40,000

Darren Stewart: $32,000

Bartosz Fabinski: $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus – fought Stewart in Cage Warriors that night)

Leon Edwards: $31,000

Jack Marshman: $30,000

Ashlee Evans-Smith: $30,000

Marc Diakiese: $28,000

Kevin Holland: $26,000

Marvin Vettori: $24,000

Danny Roberts: $22,000

Molly McCann: $22,000

Makwan Amirkhani: $20,000

Jake Collier: $20,000

Paul Craig: $18,000

Ryan Spann: $16,000

Nicolas Dalby: $12,000

Jack Shore: $12,000

Geraldo de Freitas: $12,000

Mike Grundy: $12,000

John Phillips: $12,000

Jai Herbert: $10,000

Lerone Murphy: $10,000

Duško Todorović: $10,000

Tom Aspinall: $10,000

Shavkat Rakhmonov: $10,000