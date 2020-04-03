Jared Goff shows off insane trick shot he's been working on (Video)

Athletes are doing whatever they can to keep busy and also remain in shape during the “stay at home” order issues in most states, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

NFL players, however, are in a bit of a different situation, as it’s the offseason for them, so they’re used to taking it easy until OTAs ramp up in May.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not getting bored, especially guys that don’t live with family or close friends to turn to.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has a girlfriend, Christen Harper, but it’s unclear if the two live together, so it’s possible that he lives in his big Los Angeles house by himself.

He’s keeping busy, apparently, though, by working on his golf trick shots — as you can see below.

Hole-in-one.