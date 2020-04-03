MLB

Look: Orioles young prospect hurls baseball across an entire Texas lake

By April 3, 2020

There’s always a lot of uncertainty regarding the skill set of any young MLB prospect, and Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is no different.

But one thing that can’t be called into question is his arm strength.

The team selected Rodriguez in the first round of the 2018 draft, and he’s been dominating Single-A ball, posting a 2.46 ERA in that and Rookie-level play combined.

He showed off his arm strength in a recent video which has since gone viral, in which he hurled a baseball across an entire Texas lake.

Impressive.

