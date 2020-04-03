Tua Tagovailoa sliding down draft boards due to this issue

There was a time, when, depending on who you asked, Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa was projected to be the top overall player in the draft.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off one of the best single-season campaigns we’ve ever seen in college football, but Tagovailoa has a larger body of work, and was consistently great for multiple years, until suffering a hip injury, which he underwent surgery for.

The medical red flag has rubbed some NFL teams the wrong way, though, and apparently, so has the system he played in. A number of Alabama quarterbacks — AJ McCarron, Greg McElroy, to name a few — have thrived there, but never panned out in the NFL, instead becoming journeyman backups.

And apparently, there’s a similar concern of Tagovailoa, according to a report from Bleacher Report, which states there’s fear of Alabama’s scheme and offensive line having bloated the quarterback’s stock.

Many people assume Tua is the clear cut QB2 in this class, but multiple teams tell me he could be drafted much later. pic.twitter.com/bnCITBWYhR — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 3, 2020

It’s a valid concern, but Tagovailoa is a dual-threat quarterback, whereas those guys were more of traditional pocket passers, so he’s more dynamic, and could really thrive in the right NFL system, with the right playcaller. The medical concerns, though, do worry us, as he’s coming off a major surgery, and we don’t know how he’ll be able to move around in the pocket, until we see it.