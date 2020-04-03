WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (4/3): Last Show Before 'WrestleMania,' John Cena Responds To Bray Wyatt's Challenge, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. It was the go home show for WrestleMania 36. A couple of segments that were scheduled for the show was John Cena responding to Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania challenge and Miz TV with The Uso’s and The New Day as guests.

The Uso’s come out as The Miz TV is set up with ladders all around. They claim they will walk out of WrestleMania with the tag titles. The New Day comes out to say it’s still WrestleMania even though there will be no 70,000 plus fans in attendance. They say they will win the titles. The Miz and Morrison come out, saying that they will thrive no matter what is thrown at them. They claim they will retain their titles. The New Day and Uso’s attack Miz and Morrison on the entrance way. All three teams brawl. Miz and Morrison take out everyone with one of the ladders, standing tall.

Tamina Defeated Lacey Evans And Naomi In A Triple Threat Match

Bayley goes to shake Tamina’s hand. Tamina accepts but then kicks Bayley. Sasha tries to get on Tamina’s good side until she plants Banks with a samoan drop.

A replay is shown of the match between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair from WrestleMania 24.

Michael Cole officially announces that it will Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Tucker tells Otis that Mandy Rose asked for Otis but claimed that she was just being nice as she went into Dolph Ziggler’s locker room. Otis gets a text message, gets excited and tells him he’s got to go.

Tucker Defeated Dolph Ziggler By DQ

Dolph was about to hit Tucker with the steel steps until Mandy Rose comes out to stop him. Dolph stops and Otis chases Dolph.

A hooded figure shows up on the screen, saying the truth will be heard. Footage is shown from Valentine’s Day when Mandy and Otis had their date. It shows Sonya deleting Otis’ text messages to Mandy and setting Dolph up with her. Mandy walks off, disgusted at Sonya. Sonya pleads with her. Otis attacks Dolph and Dolph escapes.

Sonya chases Mandy backstage to talk to her but Mandy keeps on walking, ignoring her.

Daniel Bryan Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura By DQ

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Nakamura take out Bryan and Gulak after the match with Gulak getting thrown into the steel steps and Daniel slammed into the announce table. They all take out Bryan with their finishers.

John Cena comes out to answer Bray Wyatt’s challenge. Cena thanks everyone for tuning in to give everyone entertainment during this difficult time. He says no one knows what is going to happen. He doesn’t know what a Fire Fly Fun House match. He says The Fiend feeds off of fear and uncertainty. Cena announces that he accepts the challenge and says he will expose The Fiend as an embarrassment. Bray Wyatt’s puppets show up and tell Cena that he can now play with them forever. Rambling Rabbit says that he is here. The Fiend appears on the balcony but then Bray shows up in the ring saying “Let Me In.”

The show ends with Bray and The Fiend gone, leaving Cena alone in the ring. As WrestleMania 36 airs tomorrow night, what will the WWE do to put on the best show possible during these troubling times? The show will be available on pay per view and on the WWE Network starting tomorrow night.