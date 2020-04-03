Your Daily Cartoon: MLB fans try to deal with coronavirus pandemic

Your Daily Cartoon: MLB fans try to deal with coronavirus pandemic

Updates

Your Daily Cartoon: MLB fans try to deal with coronavirus pandemic

By April 3, 2020

By |

MLB has suspended play due to the coronavirus epidemic, and all fans can do is sit and wait — as this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

Updates

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home