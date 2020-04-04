President Donald Trump addresses current state of American sports leagues amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been sweeping the globe, and it’s drastically changed how people go about their daily lives. It’s also delivered a crushing below to the economy — with a number of countries already entering into a recession.
And in the United States, all major sports leagues have suspended play, or cancelled events, leaving fans starved for content.
President Donald Trump spoke to the commissioners of those leagues on Saturday, and he’s made it a priority to help get them up and running when it’s safe to do so.
It appears the government will also be providing these leagues with aide.
We’ll see how it all unfolds.
