Steph Curry moonlighting as daughter Riley's second-grade teacher during quarantine

Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry isn’t only a two-time MVP, no, instead, he’s many things, and is bigger than basketball.

Curry still has plenty of years left, assuming he remains healthy, and he’s already being referred to as the best shooter in NBA history, which is extremely high praise.

He’s also crushing life at home, as a father (and husband). Curry has three children, and he’s apparently very involved in the education of one of them.

His daughter, Riley, is growing up so fast, and she’s now in second grade. Steph has apparently been helping teach her class, on Zoom, which he spoke about on a recent Instagram live stream with teammate JaVale McGee.

“Quarantine schedule is going great,” he said. “I’m actually not the best at making the schedule, but when it comes to the day it looks something like this — wake up, get a little workout in, then my daughter’s second-grade class starts, and I’m like the substitute teacher for a little bit.”

He even helps oversee assignments and homework.

“Follow them on the Zoom conference,” Steph continued. “They get on the whole class. Then after the class is over, I’m the one that’s got to sit there and dish out the paper and all of the materials, so she’s got to sit there and do it.

Steph said he's Riley's 2nd grade substitute teacher right now. Is there anything he can't do?

