Boxing's heavyweight championship postponed due to coronavirus

Boxing has become the latest sport impacted by coronavirus. On Friday it was announced according to Marc Williams of talksport that the World Boxing Association super heavyweight title ight, along with the International Boxing Federation, the World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Organization heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua of Great Britain and Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria would be put on hold.

The heavyweight championship was to take place at Tottenham Hotspur in London, England on June 20. The stadium has a capacity of 70,000. Organizers are currently working on a new date and still exploring the chances of holding the fight at the same venue.

Coronavirus has hit Great Britain hard. There are currently 47, 806 cases of coronavirus in the country and so far there have been 4,932 deaths. Another high profile major sporting event in Great Britain was also cancelled this week as it was announced that Wimbledon would not go as scheduled in the first two weeks of July.

Joshua has a career record of 23 wins and one loss. His only loss came to Andy Ruiz of Imperial, CA at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1, 2019. Joshua then beat Ruiz in a rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7, 2019 to regain the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles he initially lost six months earlier.

Pulev has a career record of 28 wins and one loss. His only professional loss came to the now retired Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine on November 15, 2014. Pulev was knocked out in the fifth round in a fight which took place at the O2 World in Hamburg, Germany. Pulev’s bout against Klitschko was in fact for the IBF Heavyweight Title. Since then, Pulev has won eight straight fights to get another chance at a championship.

Many boxing enthusiasts might be hoping for an all-British fight down the road. That is because Tyson Fury of Manchester is currently the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion.