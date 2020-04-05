Wolves, Groningen 'square off' in final with a virtual spin

With real football postponed indefinitely. Leyton Orient, currently competing in England’s fourth division, organized a video game competition that saw 128 teams from across the world competing against each other, albeit in video game format. Known as the #UltimateQuaranTeam competition, it was started as a way to relieve the boredom from the absence of football as well as a way to raise funds for charities and smaller football clubs who are suffering financially during the pandemic.

Yesterday’s semi-final action saw Wolverhampton Wolves beat Standard Liege 3-1 and Groningen FC defeat Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0, thus setting the stage for the final match with a yet undetermined date.

Kudos to the organizers Leyton Orient and their various sponsors for keeping the football flame burning while raising money for good causes during a difficult time.