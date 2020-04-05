WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results: New Champions Crowned, Does The Fiend Finally Defeat John Cena, And More

Stephanie McMahon welcomes everyone back to the show in the studio.

Gronkowski welcomes everyone to Night 2.

Charlotte Flair Defeated Rhea Ripley To Become The New NXT Women’s Champion

Aleister Black Defeated Bobby Lashley

Bayley is interviewed with Sasha Banks. She says there will be nothing that would drive a wedge between her and Sasha. She says she will retain. Kayla tells Sasha that she’s never held the SmackDown Women’s Championship and if she will help Bayley retain. Sasha says we’ll have to wait and see.

Gronkowski is interviewed by Kayla Braxton. He is asked about Mojo stealing the 24/7 title from him. He says it’s all in the past and he’ll get the title.

Otis Defeated Dolph Ziggler

Edge Defeated Randy Orton In A Last Man Standing Match

A whole bunch of WWE Superstars fight Mojo to get the 24/7 Championship until Rob Gronkowski jumps off the balcony and onto everyone. Gronkowski pins Mojo and becomes the new 24/7 Champion.

The Street Profits Defeated Angel Garza And Austin Theory To Retain The Raw Tag Team Championship

Garza, Theory and Zelina Vega attack them after the match. Bianca Belair comes out and attacks Zelina. She plants Zelina with the KOD as The Street Profits attack Theory and Garza.

Titus O Neal is on the balcony saying that Gronkowski has left after he won the 24/7 Championship so he is taking over as host.

Bayley Wins The 5 Pack Elimination Match To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Fiend Defeated John Cena In The Firefly Fun House Match

Drew McIntyre Defeated Brock Lesnar To Become The New WWE Champion

The show ends with Drew McIntyre celebrating his win as he fulfilled his destiny in becoming WWE Champion for the first time in his career.