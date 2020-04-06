Jim Edmonds recovering from Coronavirus

According to Jodi Guglielmi of People Magazine, former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds of Fullerton, CA is now symptom free after a bout of coronavirus. Edmonds initially tested positive for the virus on April 1, but has been symptom free since Saturday.

Edmonds played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals. California/Anaheim Angels, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. An all-star four times, Edmonds had his finest season with the Cardinals in 2000. That year he batted .295 with a career high 42 home runs and 108 runs batted in.

An all-star with the Angels in 1995, Cardinals in 2000, 2003 and 2005, Edmonds was known throughout his entire career for his remarkable defense. An eight-time gold glover, Edmonds is most remembered for a spectacular catch he made while with the Angels against the Kansas City Royals on June 10, 1997. Edmonds was seen making an amazing over the shoulder catch as he sprinted toward the center field wall.

Since retiring from baseball in 2010, Edmonds was part of the Cardinals broadcasting team starting in 2013. He has been used as an in game analyst (otherwise known as a color-commentator) as well as a pre-game and post-game analyst on FOX Sports Midwest. Also while in the St. Louis area, Edmonds has also owned two restaurants in the state of Missouri, but the first shut down in 2015 and the second shut down in 2016.

Also off the field, Edmonds has had seven children with three wives. In October, Edmonds filed for divorce with his recent wife, Meghan King, of which he has three children all under the age of four. Meghan King is the sister of Julie King, who is a defender for the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League.

There are currently 2722 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Missouri. There are also 39 deaths.