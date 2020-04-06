NFL already pulling plug on pass interference replay

It sure didn’t take long for the NFL to switch its stance on instant replay — at least as it relates to the pass interference section of the rules.

The NFL attempted to appease Saints fans, players and coaches in its effort to institute an instant replay system to review pass interference, but they’re already killing it.

It seems like just yesterday when Nickell Robey-Coleman got away from blatant pass interference in the 2018 NFC Championship game, helping lift the Rams to the Super Bowl, rather than the Saints. And while the league implemented its replay review system for pass interference as a result of that game, its already pulling the plug on it going forward, after just one season.

Competition Committee continues to discuss rules ahead of still-on-schedule meeting at end of May, when votes would take place. PI replay almost certainly will NOT be extended, according to one person familiar with conversations. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) April 6, 2020

Remember: in end-of-season survey of teams, they were asked about making PI replay review permanent or extending for one more year and overwhelmingly teams were against either option. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) April 6, 2020

This isn’t a huge surprise, as the system was doomed from the start. Calls were rarely ever reversed, and it seemed like it was always on track to fail, but at least the league can say “it tried.”