Panthers GM Marty Hurney heaps praise on Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Cam Newton with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, and he was the team’s franchise signal-caller entering every year from then on.

But those days are now over, as the team looks to completely blow up its roster in a massive rebuild, with a new coaching staff in place.

Gone is Newton, while Teddy Bridgewater has been signed to be the team’s quarterback going forward. It’s possible that the veteran signal-caller could be viewed as a long-term bridge option, with the Panthers possibly drafting a quarterback this season, for head coach Matt Rhule to work with.

In the meantime, Bridgewater figures to be a capable starting quarterback for the Panthers, and the team’s general manager is certainly optimistic about what he can provide them with.

“He’s a very talented quarterback,” Hurney said, via the team’s official website. “I’ve always liked him. He’s got great feet in the pocket. I think he’s got good vision, a quick release. He’s got good accuracy.

“I think everybody you talk to, they talked about his leadership skills, and he’s got familiarity with [offensive coordinator] Joe Brady’s system since Joe was down there in New Orleans with him. He’s certainly a guy who’s overcome adversity and has, really if you look at it, he’s won everywhere he’s been, so we thought he’d be a good fit for us.”

Bridgewater hasn’t been viewed as a starting quarterback since suffering a brutal leg injury in 2016, so it will be interesting to see what he provides for the Panthers — especially given how bad their offensive line is — going forward.