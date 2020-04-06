Tom Brady opens up about leaving Patriots for Bucs

The last twenty years of Patriots football have featured Tom Brady suiting up taking snaps under center, but that long run is now over.

Brady finally left the team he began his NFL career with, joining the Bucs in free agency a few weeks ago.

Playing for a team not named the Patriots will be a major adjustment for Brady, but he seems ready for the challenge, and also appears motivated to play for a new coaching staff. Hell, he might even have some fun while slinging dimes all over the field.

He shared some thoughts on the big move in an essay on The Players’ Tribune. It reads:

“Twenty years ago, I arrived in New England from a different coast, a different part of the country and a different culture. Today, I’m transitioning into another chapter of my life and career. It involves gathering up all the things I’ve learned in my life so far and moving to a different coast, a different part of the country and a different culture. If that feels familiar, there’s a good reason why. Because that’s how it started.

My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

He continued:

“Right now, though, I have things to prove to myself. The only way is through. If I don’t go for it, I’ll never know what I could have accomplished. Wanting to do something is different from actually doing it. If I stood at the bottom of a mountain, and told myself I could scale the highest peak, but then didn’t do anything about it, what’s the point of that?”