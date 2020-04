Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

World Heavyweight Championship

Rumble in the Jungle: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (10/30/1974) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Thrilla in Manila: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (10/01/1975) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Ali vs. Spinks I: Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks (02/15/1978) — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Trevor Berbick vs. Mike Tyson (11/22/1986) — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (02/11/1990) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

George Foreman vs. Evander Holyfield (04/19/1991)

College Bowling

Women’s

USBC Intercollegiate Singles (09/18/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Men’s

USBC Intercollegiate Championship (04/20/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU (12/28/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2020 College Football Playoff National Championship: LSU vs. Clemson (01/15/2020) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Golf

Masters Highlights: 1961 — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Masters Champions — Golf Channel, 11:40 a.m.

Seve: The Movie — Golf Channel, 12:11 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1974 — Golf Channel, 2:41 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1978 — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrating the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2020 Beanpot Tournament

Semifinal #1: Northeastern vs. Harvard (02/03/2020) — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Boston College vs. Boston University (02/03/2020) — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Final: Northeastern vs. Boston University (02/10/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

2017 Grand Prix of Long Beach (04/09/2017) — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

MLB

1984 World Series

Game 1: Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres (10/09/1984) — MLB Network, noon & 10:30 p.m.

Game 4: San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers (10/13/1984) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Game 5: San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers (10/14/1984) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

California Angels at Baltimore Orioles (Cal Ripken’s 2,131st consecutive game, 09/06/1995) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baseball Seasons: 1968 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

2018 Bank of America ROVAL 400 (09/30/2018) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2019 GoBowling at The Glen (08/04/2019) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves (11/12/2010) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2018 NBA Finals, Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/06/2018) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (01/16/1993) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Storytime with Shaq: Season 2 — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (12/10/2017) — NFL Network, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (09/29/2019) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: You’ve Got Mel and Todd — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (04/24/2019) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: Paco Gento — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E:60 Profile: J.J. Watt — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Jason Witten — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Mike Evans — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon