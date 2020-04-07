Charles Barkley believes these two current, former NBA players go harder on court than any others

Athletes around the world are driven by their passion for the sport they play, as well as their hunger to win. It’s a big part of what makes sports so compelling.

But in the eyes of former NBA player Charles Barkley, two guys stand out among the rest in terms of intensity during games.

Barkley now analyzes the game for TNT, as a regular on “Inside the NBA,” so he’s shared his opinion on so many different issues over the years. Recently, he appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up,” and stated that he believes Russell Westbrook and Kevin Garnett have played harder than any other guys he’s seen in the NBA.

“I used to hate that dude [Garnett],” he said. “Because you play him in like Game 26 in the season, or 52, or 82, he’s playing like they were all Game 7s!

"Russell Westbrook and Kevin Garnett play harder than any two players I've ever seen in the NBA." —Charles Barkley

These comments were timely, due to KG having been announced as one of the newest inductees to the Hall of Fame on Saturday. And Barkley isn’t wrong, either, as many other players have shared similar sentiments about Garnett, who gave 110 percent even during practice. His will to win was unbelievably high.