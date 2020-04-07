HBO faces scrutiny over decision to pick both Rams, Chargers for 'Hard Knocks'

There were a number of intriguing possibilities that HBO could’ve picked to appear on “Hard Knocks,” and yet, the network went in a completely different direction, likely pandering at the league’s request.
HBO chose both the Los Angeles NFL teams — Rams and Chargers — for some reason. The Rams were literally just on a few years ago, back in 2016, and fans have already seen how they operate.
But here’s the thing: The Rams are opening their new venue — SoFi Stadium — this summer, so it’s highly likely that the NFL begged HBO to pick the Rams to generate hype for the new, state-of-the-art building.
And fans were not happy about it. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter.
We completely agree, as the Rams and Chargers’ players don’t really have all that much character, while other teams — especially the Bucs and Cardinals — are better fits.
