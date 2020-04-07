MMA

Look: Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford go nude to turn heads during coronavirus scare

April 7, 2020

Star MMA fighter Paige VanZant and boyfriend Austin Vanderford are delivering content we all need to fans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The majority of people around the world are stuck at home, only permitted to leave their residence for “essential” reasons, such as acquiring food items or seeing a doctor. As such, they’re beginning to get a bit bored.

Lucky for them, VanZant came through in the clutch with some content that has gone viral, quickly. She took to Instagram and posted eight (!) cleverly-nude photos with Vanderford, which you can check out below.

Bless her soul during these difficult times.

